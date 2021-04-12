AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $373,063.48 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $373,063.48 and approximately $155.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00055113 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

