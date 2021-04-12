Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. 9,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $114.30 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

