Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,273.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,820.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

