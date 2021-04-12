Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 68,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.0% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $27.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,242.97. 43,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.33 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

