Alphacat Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Alphacat has a market cap of $7.60 million and $554,455.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.00712221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,249.63 or 0.99480156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00801989 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

