Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

