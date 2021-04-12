Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $283.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

