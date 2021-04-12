American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

