American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,335 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

