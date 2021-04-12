American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.