American International Group Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 303.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

