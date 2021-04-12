American International Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.96. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Several analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

