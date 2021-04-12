American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $84.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $843.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.