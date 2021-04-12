American International Group Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 546,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,553 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $15.23 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.14 million, a P/E ratio of -138.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

