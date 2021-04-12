American International Group Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 171,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,376. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $142.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

