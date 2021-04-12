American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 167,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.90 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

