American National Bank Takes $36,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP opened at $36.39 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of analysts have commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

