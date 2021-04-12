American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 463,591 shares.The stock last traded at $18.17 and had previously closed at $18.61.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $498.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 92,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 74,274 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.