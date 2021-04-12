American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $89,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,393,000 after buying an additional 68,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Water Works by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,324,000 after buying an additional 188,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $151.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

