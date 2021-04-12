Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,844 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $46,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $148.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

