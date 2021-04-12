Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $50,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.55.

QRVO stock opened at $191.86 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

