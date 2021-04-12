Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $52.14 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Nucor worth $52,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

