Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $54,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,770. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

