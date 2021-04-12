Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $48.32 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,236,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,030,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

NYSE SPR opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

