Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amyris were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $16.59 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

