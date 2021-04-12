Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.38. JD.com posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD opened at $79.71 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

