Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report $68.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.94 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $276.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.44 million to $278.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.98 million, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $285.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 517,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

