Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $452.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.41 million and the highest is $454.76 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $180.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.00. 68,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,374 shares of company stock valued at $135,744,738. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

