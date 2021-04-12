Analysts Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.38). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

