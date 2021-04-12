Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce sales of $663.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $659.50 million to $667.90 million. Valvoline reported sales of $578.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.