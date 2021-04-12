Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,487. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

