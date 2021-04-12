Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

