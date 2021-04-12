Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.30 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in DXC Technology by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DXC Technology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,052,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 38,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,788. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

