Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

ES stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

