Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.78 Million

Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $706.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $848.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $532.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $78.44. 34,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

