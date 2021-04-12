Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report sales of $192.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.94 million to $195.00 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $168.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $795.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.90 million to $813.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $893.68 million, with estimates ranging from $838.73 million to $955.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

MKTX opened at $534.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.66 and a 200 day moving average of $535.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $380.28 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

