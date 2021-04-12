Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $39,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

