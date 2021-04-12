Analysts Offer Predictions for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

