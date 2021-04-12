Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price at $118.13

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of analysts have commented on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.37. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

