Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price at $383.89

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.12. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

