Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $236.67

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CGJTF opened at $139.47 on Friday. Cargojet has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.99.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

