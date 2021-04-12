Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $90.67

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD remained flat at $$108.92 during midday trading on Friday. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 167,864 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

