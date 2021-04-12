Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Target Price at GBX 237.53

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.53 ($3.10).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LON IAG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 206.35 ($2.70). 21,069,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,150,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a market cap of £10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.09.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

