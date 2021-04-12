Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $18.25

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

