Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $310.83

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.83.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.02. 6,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,994. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,837.81 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.28.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

