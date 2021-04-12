Analyzing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 2.46% 13.35% 3.59% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spectrum Brands and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.86%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.97 $97.80 million $4.10 22.08 Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

