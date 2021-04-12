Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,834,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,692,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 456,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.