Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

