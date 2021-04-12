Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANFGF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

