Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $2.69

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Anyswap has a market cap of $50.15 million and approximately $781,317.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00004480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00278113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00716366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,855.21 or 0.99680099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00966066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

